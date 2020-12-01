1950-2020



Forrest Edward McKelvy, passed from this world Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Chico, California, he was 70 years old. Born on March 8, 1950, in Red Bluff, California, he was the second child of Edward Bowen McKelvy and Doris Ruth (Calhoun) McKelvy.



Hoey, as he was known to everyone, lived in Corning nearly his entire life. He attended Corning schools graduating with the class of 1968 at CUHS. He loved and played all sports. He had various jobs throughout the years, but working at The Links at Rolling Hills golf course brought him the most joy.



He is survived by his son, Patrick (Teresa) McKelvy; daughters, Melinda (Tony) Arendt and Samantha (Tom) Flanagan; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Bobette Bonner; and brother, Brad McKelvy.



Graveside services were held November 27, 2020, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Corning, CA.

