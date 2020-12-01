1/1
Forrest Edward McKelvy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1950-2020

Forrest Edward McKelvy, passed from this world Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Chico, California, he was 70 years old. Born on March 8, 1950, in Red Bluff, California, he was the second child of Edward Bowen McKelvy and Doris Ruth (Calhoun) McKelvy.

Hoey, as he was known to everyone, lived in Corning nearly his entire life. He attended Corning schools graduating with the class of 1968 at CUHS. He loved and played all sports. He had various jobs throughout the years, but working at The Links at Rolling Hills golf course brought him the most joy.

He is survived by his son, Patrick (Teresa) McKelvy; daughters, Melinda (Tony) Arendt and Samantha (Tom) Flanagan; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Bobette Bonner; and brother, Brad McKelvy.

Graveside services were held November 27, 2020, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Corning, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corning Observer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved