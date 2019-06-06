

Jean Withrow Chandley, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Corning with her loving daughters at her side on May 10th, 2019 from congestive heart failure.



Jean was born April 21st, 1931 to William and Claudia Withrow in Westwood, California, and grew up in Westwood and Glenn, California. Jean completed high school in Princeton, California. Jean was active in Rainbow Girls as a young lady.



Jean worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Colusa and in later life she became a school bus driver for Yolo County and enjoyed this very much.



She met and married Walton Odell Chandley of Princeton and they were married in 1949. Their life together took them to Princeton, Paradise, Chico, Colusa, Woodland and finally to Corning, California where they retired.



Jean's hobbies included crafts of all kinds, entertaining her grandkids, camping, fishing and gardening. Leisure time was spent at Lake Almanor, the Redwoods, California coast, and Oregon and Hawaii. Jean loved animals and had several dogs and cats in her life including her surviving cat and companion Jasper, who gave her much happiness and affection, especially in Jean's last days. They truly shared a special bond.



She is survived by her daughters, Julie Sheffield (Miles) of Woodland, Kim Stetler (Jim) of Diamond Springs, Sherri Kronlund (Randy) of Garden Valley and Penny Chandley of Corning; cousins, Donald Schrader of Marysville and Pat Spence of Bonita, California; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband Odell Chandley; parents William and Claudia Withrow and great-grandson, Noah Mustain.



Private graveside services were held at Monument Hill on June 1st, 2019.