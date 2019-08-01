|
|
Jeanette Ellen Miraglia passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on July 22, 2019, at the age of 87.
Jeanette is survived by her sister, Marian Grunow; her sons, Chris, Loren and Stefano; and her grandchildren, Michelle, Dorian and Teagan; and one great-grandchild, Christopher. Jeanette was that rare individual with an incredible amount of energy and wisdom, and the will to move mountains.
She was born on May 14, 1932, in San Francisco to Alfred and Louise Havens. Jeanette grew up in San Francisco and worked in the city until she met and married her husband Humbert Miraglia in 1960. The couple relocated to Corning in 1962. In Corning, Jeanette was active in multiple organizations such as the Children's Home Society, Hospice, Tehama County School Board, Corning High School Board of Education and local business organizations in her later years.
She was also a naturalist, an herbalist, an environmentalist, and an avid reader. Jeanette graced her family for many years with homemade bread, homemade jam and canned fruits. She was a big supporter of her children's athletic endeavors and their teammates and friends in Corning even after her children moved away and was a constant source of words of encouragement.
Jeanette's endless quest for knowledge and ability to communicate with others resulted in an ever expanding circle of friends, including those in the spiritual groups she participated. Her strong will and faith helped her to survive cancer on three separate occasions. She leaves a legacy of determination, strength and an awareness to the natural world.
Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 11 am, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Corning.
Published in Corning Observer on Aug. 1, 2019