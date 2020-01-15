|
Lloyd Azevedo, 87, died at Mercy Hospital in Redding on December 22, 2019, after a stroke related illness and complications of pneumonia.
Lloyd graduated from Corning High School in 1950, after which he joined the Marines. While in the Marines, stationed at Twenty Nine Palms, he married Carla Miller of Corning. He was deployed to Korea during that conflict. After leaving the service he was employed mostly as an accountant, first in Petaluma for eleven years before returning to the Corning area.
In spite of or because of working indoors so long, he really enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces. After retiring he spent fifteen years in the Ravendale area enjoying the outdoors.
He is survived by four children, Laura Hanes of Anderson, Scott Azevedo of Corning, Ramona Espindula of Pitangui, Brazil, and Joe Azevedo of Chico. He is also survived by brother, Russell Azevedo of Redding, and sister, Sarah Frey of Yreka; seven grandchildren, Shiloh, Noel, Olivia, Zachary, Melody, David and Nathan. There are also seven great-grandchildren.
His final resting place will be the Igo Veterens Cemetery where he will a have a military service on January 24, 2020, 12:30pm.
Published in Corning Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020