

Marilyn was born November 16, 1935, in Chico, California to Edward and Margaret (Pingrey) Pace. Marilyn grew up in Chico and attended local schools.



On July 4th, 1969, she married the love of her life, Frank Woodill. Frank and Marilyn had a beautiful ranch named Vina Loma Ranch in Vina, CA, which grew walnuts, almonds, figs and raised cattle. After Frank retired, they sold the ranch and traveled extensively.



Marilyn was very active in Vina Women's Ministries, Awana Club and the Gideon's International. She loved cooking for her large family, her dachshunds, gardening, camping, the ocean and traveling with Frank. In 2014 Marilyn moved to Maine to be closer to her son, Rick. After a brief illness, she passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019.



Marilyn is survived by a brother Robert (Rose) Pace of Tacoma, WA; a sister Peggy (Nelson deceased) Kiteley of Tacoma, WA; her children Steve Woodill (Mary) of San Juan Bautista, CA; Vicky Gallegos Cramblet (David) of Anderson, CA; Edward (Rick) Gallegos (Connie) of Lamoine, ME; Lisa Woodill Randle of Chico, CA; Holly Woodill Lindberg (Jeff) of Blossom, TX. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Angie Gallegos Sealey (Michael) children Hannah, James and Dani of Chico, CA; Jason Cramblet (Dawnielle) children Tanner and Logan of Chico, CA; Daniel Gallegos (Nikki) children Caleb, Maiya and Caelan of Layton, UT; Tina Cramblet Presta (Jeremey) children Hailey and Joseph of Kalispell, MT; Kiffin Woodill Reading (Toby) children Rylee and Allie of Colusa, CA; John Randle (Tina) children Bentley and Kinsleigh of Paris, TX; Scott Lindberg (Christina) of Goleta, CA; Alyssa Lindberg Withrow (Christopher) children Lilah and Amelia of Sulphur Springs, TX.



She is preceded in death by her husband Frank; brother Eddy; sisters, Barbara and Sharon; and great-grandchildren, Christian Sealey and Colton Randle.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 4th, 2019, at 11 am at the Vina Cemetery in Vina CA. A reception to follow at the Christ Community Church of Vina Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Marilyn may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090. Published in Corning Observer on May 2, 2019