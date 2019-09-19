|
Marilyn L. (Mumma) Honeycutt of Corning, CA, died peacefully on August 6, 2019, at the age of 89.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Florencio ovarrubias, of Corning, CA; son, Peter Brosseuk of Red Bluff, CA; stepson, Ricky Honeycutt of Camas, WA: grandchildren, Rita and Josh Pierce, and Jennifer Covarrubias of Vancouver, WA, Marlene Covarrubias of Los Banos CA, and Eliza Covarrubias of Corning, CA, and two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Destiny.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alex Brosseuk of Provo Ut., her second husband Roy Honeycutt of Corning, CA; and her stepson, Steven Honeycutt of Los Molinos, CA.
Marilyn was born on March 19, 1930, in San Francisco, CA, to John Clinton Mumma and Guenivere Pearl Ward. She graduated from school in 1943 and later attended college with a degree as a CNA. She married Alex Brosseuk, a merchant marine in 1951. They later divorced and she married Roy Honeycutt a career naval corpsman.
Marilyn was a member of Chico Spanish SDA Church, Corning, D.A.V.A Chapter #115, where she served as senior vice commander, Corning V.F.W.A ., The American Legion, and helped to start the Corning Christian Assistance food bank.
A funeral is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at 610 West St., Corning CA. Dr. Hugo Leon will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life.
Published in Corning Observer on Sept. 19, 2019