On September 23, 2020, Merie Brown succumbed to ailments and old age, just under three months shy of her 99th birthday. She was independent and active until quite recently. She will be missed beyond words.



Merie and her pre-deceased husband, Elden Brown with their family; Vern, Teresa, Max and Mark moved to Corning in 1966 when a molding mill came to Corning from their Klamath Falls, OR, location.



While Elden continued at the mill, Merie created a new enterprise in town that came to affect hundreds of community women for decades to come. "Brown's Plastercrafts" was an acceptable getaway where plaster ware, paints, brushes, sealants and everything else spangly could be obtained while taking a "class" and/or chatting with

other women. Coffee was always hot.



Although Merie's shop was her commercial enterprise - she was a quiet community supporter her entire 54 years as a Tehama county resident. The property was outside town, but the family were true Corning Supporters. All four children graduated from Corning High School.



Merie came from a large depression era family and her true generosity of spirit shone through to everyone she met. She picked up strays and leftovers and the quiet-hidden of Corning and was a true friend to many. There was always another seat at the table. All were welcome. Chances given, and given again.



Merie leaves all four of her children, by age: son, Vern Elden Brown and daughter-in-law, Ruth Dresher-Brown, granddaughter, Thea Walker, and great-granddaughter, Theanne Marie Brown; daughter, Teresa Merie Brown, and two grandsons, - Zachary Michael Brown-Silverstein, his wife Rachel Lawrence, and great-granddaughter, Wren Zaida Brownstein; and Logan Isaac Brown-Silverstein; son, Maxwell Charles Brown and daughter-in-law, Teresa Rath Brown, and three grandchildren; Corey Daniel Brown and wife Lizbeth, and two great-grandchildren, Zoel Elodie and Zorian Bastien Brown; Ryan Christopher Brown, and two great-granddaughters, Maya Ann and Elise Merie, also predeceased great-granddaughter, Kendall Anne. Sarah Renae Brown and husband Jason Brown, and two great-grandsons, Dillon Maxwell Brown and Ace Eric Timothy Brown; son, Mark Stephen Brown, who has maintained residency in Corning for many years.

