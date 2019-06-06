|
February 11, 1927 - May 18, 2019
Corning, CA
Neoma passed away peacefully at the Olive City Care Home in Corning. Born to Mathe and Lucille Stevens February 11, 1927, in Girard, Kansas, where she spent her childhood, moving to California in the 1940's. Neoma raised her own family in Orland before moving to Corning.
Neoma is survived by: daughter, Roxie Rose Cofer (Dean); grandson, Robert Mills (Karen); and granddaughter, Angela Chaput; great-grandkids: Joseph, Marissa, Stephanie and Jason Mills; and great-granddaughters: Amber Conoly (Trent); and Karlie; sister, Alma Fenske; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Neoma was predeceased by her husband Wilson Duncan Jr.; and daughter, Rosie Elmitta Rose.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Orland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Neoma M. Duncan and Rosie Elmitta Rose may be made to: Orland North Valley Services, 923 E. South Street, Orland, CA 96963.
Published in Corning Observer on June 6, 2019