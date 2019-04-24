

Lifelong resident of Paskenta, Patricia (Patty) Kelly passed away April 14, 2019. Patty was born May 8, 1943 in Chico, CA to Edward and Inez Kelly.



Patty was involved most of her life in many community activities; Paskenta Community Hall, Pioneers Days, Tehama County Cattlewomen, in which she was named Cowbell of the year in 1999. She created many quilts with Paskenta Quilters for fundraisers and entries in Tehama County Fair which she won many ribbons. She sewed many quilts for family and friends also. Patty's love of family and friends was shown by her baking many birthday cakes, pies and supporting many fundraisers with her baked goods especially her peanut brittle. Patty also loved deer hunting with family and friends and raising her chickens.



Patty is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Inez Kelly and great nephew Clifford May.



She is survived by her brother Larry Kelly; sister-in-law Nina Langford; niece Lolita Kelly; nephew Scott (Lupe) Kelly; niece Carmie (Matt) Biaggi; 7 great nephews and nieces and 1 great-great niece.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paskenta Community Hall or Tehama County Cattlewomen's. Services were held April 20, 2019 at the Paskenta Cemetery. Published in Corning Observer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary