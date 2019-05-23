Home

Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Assembly Church
660 Solano St.
Randal Leroy Murphy


1956 - 2019
Randal Leroy Murphy, born on August 28th, 1956, in Corning, California, passed away on May 16th, 2019.

He is survived by his mother Alice Park of Marysville; brother Gary Murphy of Colorado; sister Debra Ann Frost of Yuba City; aunt Wilma and uncle Bob (Gail) of Corning; two nephews, Levi of Utah, and Luke of Nevada; many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at New Life Assembly Church, 660 Solano St., at 11 AM.
Published in Corning Observer on May 23, 2019
