On October 1, 2019, Raymond N. Willis, loving father, grandfather, and friend, passed away in the early morning at the age of 84. Ray was born in Oklahoma on November 15, 1934, and moved with his family to California in his early years.
He raised four daughters, three biological, Autumn Denise Drews, Angela Renee Willis Raker and Cher Elane Nichol. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Belinda Rae Willis.
Raymond was a creative individual, who had many passions in his life. He made a living as a concrete contractor, and he was involved in a multitude of various enterprises. He enjoyed carpentry, he built several houses in Tehama county and around the world. In the early 1980s, he spent some time building energy-efficient houses for the Saudi government.
Raymond was employed for a short time with Cumpton Trucking as a truck driver. In early 1990, he owned a gold mine and spent
time mining for gold with friends in Winnemucca, Nevada.
He lived his life with zest, color, and enthusiasm. He is remembered best for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind, generous and compassionate spirit.
A memorial service will be held for him at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Maywood Woman's Club building located at 902 Marin St., Corning CA.
Published in Corning Observer on Oct. 31, 2019