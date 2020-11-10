

Renita Ruth Hansen passed away on October 5, 2020, in Chico, CA. She was 62 years old. Born in Encino, CA, to Richard and Arlene Hansen, Renita moved north to Chico with her family when she was 3 weeks old. In 1961, for the purpose of starting a glassblowing/tourist business, the family relocated to Corning, CA.



Always a bright and inquisitive child, Renita was the middle daughter of 5 siblings. She had 2 older sisters (Deanna and Karen) and 2 younger brothers (Eric and Ron).



Renita attended local schools and graduated from Corning Union High School in 1976. In school, she excelled in academics as well as music, drama and art. She had a great singing voice.



As a teenager, her father taught her how to create hand blown glass figurines. She demonstrated both skill and artistry and was able to sell her artwork to the customers. Renita worked part time on weekends in the family business and loved working with the public. For a brief period of time, Renita attended UC Santa Cruz and CSU, Chico. She enjoyed the challenges of academic life.



Starting in her late teens, Renita was disabled with mental health challenges. This had a great impact on her life. To the end, she loved her family and continued to draw and paint. She often gifted her beautiful artwork to those who admired it. Renita was loved and will be missed.



Renita is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Arlene Hansen. She is survived by her siblings, Deanna Persaud (Sam), Karen Hansen-Thompson (Greg) in Chico, Eric Hansen (Cheryl) in Texas, and Ron Hansen. Renita had 4 nieces and 5 nephews, 2 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.



No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19 precautions. A "Celebration of Life" will take place for family and close friends when it is safe to do so.

