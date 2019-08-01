|
Robert L. "Bob" Tomlinson, Sr., died peacefully at home on July 17, 2019.
Bob was born in San Francisco in the month of October 1926 and was a 3rd generation San Franciscan. Bob proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy the day before his 18th birthday and serving on the USS Yellowstone as a Radio Operator 3rd Class. Receiving his honorable discharge in Boston, Dad hitchhiked back home to San Francisco. Dad said he became a man during his service and learned his place in the world.
Upon leaving the Navy, Bob attended and played basketball at San Francisco City College. It was during this time Bob met his soon-to-be-wife, Beau (Barbara Tomlinson). He eventually transferred to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and still played basketball.
After graduating from Cal Poly in 1953, Bob began his teaching and coaching career at McCloud High School. McCloud holds a special place in the Tomlinson family, with three of the five children born there.
In 1959, wanting to provide more "exposure" to the world, Dad accepted a teaching position at Corning Union High School. During Dad's career as a school teacher/administrator/Athletic Director, he was always involved with sports. Whether coaching basketball, football, tennis, etc., Dad was an ever-present figure at just about every school function. In addition to his school responsibilities, Dad always had interesting work during the summer months. Pulling green chain at McCloud Lumber Mill, cooking for the Forest Service, bartending and building houses were just a few of the jobs he held.
Over the years, Bob was also an active volunteer with the American Legion, the Corning Lions Club and the Corning Volunteer Fire Department (over 30 years). Dad also coached his only son through Little League and Senior League and was always a positive role model.
Upon retirement, Dad and Mom enjoyed travel to Mexico, as well as spending summers in Noyo Harbor at Fort Bragg for fishing.
Bob was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years Barbara "Beau" Tomlinson in 2007. Bob is survived by his 5 children (Laura, Mimi, Susan, Leslie and Tom), their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His family would like to thank all the friends, acquaintances, co-workers, former students, caregivers, and those he worked beside in the community for the love, support and fond memories.
No services are planned at this time. For those individuals who would like to make a donation, Dad requested your consideration of the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, 814 5th Street, Corning, CA 96021.
Published in Corning Observer on Aug. 1, 2019