Rosemary Mesker, of Corning, California, passed away at age 86 on July 23, 2019 in Red Bluff, California. She was born on April 13, 1933 to Leo and Doris Hill in Red Bluff. A loving, fun and independent woman, Rosemary spent her life raising children, working as a telephone operator when she was young, and for Walker Lithograph.
She enjoyed working in her garden, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Mesker, her sister Darlene MacDonald, her brother Leonard Hill and her grandson, Tucker Mesker.
Rosemary will be forever in the hearts of those she raised: her four children, Becky Mesker (Kurt Picillo) of Sacramento, Robert Mesker (Heidi) of Corning, Randy Mesker of Corning, and Renee Waters (Rob Hibdon) of Corning, her stepchildren, Ron Mesker, Jr. (Deborah) of Ojai and Susan Butkovich of Albany, OR and her niece Lori Hille of Gerber. She was loved by her sister, Sharon Haselton of Chico, her brother, Duane Hill of Potter Valley, her grandchildren, Keaton Riley, Jordan Riley, Brant Mesker, Shae Mesker, Brandon Rodebaugh, Kyle Waters and Kristin Waters Felipe, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that she had a special relationship with.
Services are to be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 600 Cemetery Lane off Walnut Street, Red Bluff, California followed by a Celebration of Life at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, 355 Gilmore Road, Red Bluff which will include a champagne toast to this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tucker Mesker Foundation, 1401 Butte Street, Corning CA 96021 which provides scholarships to local students.
Published in Corning Observer on Aug. 1, 2019