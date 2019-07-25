

Roy Lewis Cox, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on July 13th, 2019 near Ashland, OR at the age of 45.



Roy is survived by his two daughters, Kristin Ray (Cox) and Kaitlin Cox; his father and step-mother, Roy and Mikey Cox; his mother, Stephanie Jimenez; his brother, Stephan Cox; his step-siblings, Shasta Phillips (Cox) and Garrett Cox; and a plethora of friends and family. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Ray and Loretta Cox.



Roy was born on May 28th, 1974 in Orange County, CA to Roy Cox Sr. and Stephanie Jimenez. He grew up in Paskenta, CA and graduated from Corning Union High School in 1992. He lived much of his early adult life doing what he loved most, bullfighting and working cattle. He went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Studies with a minor in Agriculture, then a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential. He was once an involved member of the local athletics community, helping out with the Corning Little League and coaching most of his daughters' softball teams throughout their lives. He loved people and was known and loved by many.



A Celebration of Life and will be held for Roy at 11:00am on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Paskenta Hall in Paskenta, CA. Published in Corning Observer on July 25, 2019