|
|
William Jason Meyer, 48, of Coeur d'Alene arrived in this world 15 minutes before his womb mate, Christian, on January 16, 1971 and left in a blink, much too soon, on Friday, August 2, 2019. The premature twins, weighing 3 pounds 4 ounces and 3 pounds 9 ounces respectively, were a double surprise to their mother, Dorothy. William and Christian were born 9 years after the last of her previous five children. She wasn't expecting twins when she entered Enloe Hospital in Chico, Calif. The twins developed their own gibberish language as babies and became inseparable as children, teens, and through the end of William's life. While growing up in Corning, Calif., they ran with neighborhood kids, played sports, and fought at times. William once knocked out one of Christian's front teeth. William graduated from Corning High School in 1989.
Afterward, he was invited by a pretty girl, named Traci, to attend church in tiny, nearby Vina, Calif., where he committed his life to the Lord Jesus Christ. He was baptized on March 3, 1991. In August 1992, William met Joanne Boehme at Shasta Junior College in Redding, Calif., and pursued her, even though she had no interest in him. "He was persistent," Joanne remembers. Finally, she relented when he asked her for a date at Chevy's Mexican Restaurant in Redding on September 22, 1992. But she wouldn't let him drive her there in case things didn't work out. But they did work out. They were married on September 10, 1994 along the Sacramento River in Redding.
William was working at a lumber yard at the time. Later, he was hired by the Ducor Telephone Company. He began his 18-year career with the rural phone company by installing equipment; and quickly advanced to become a vice president. In that capacity, he testified before a congressional committee on rural telecommunication issues.
William and Joanne began raising a family when daughter Brittany was born on February 22, 1996. Daughter Vanessa was born on June 7, 2001. Once, when asked by a sister if he missed not having a son, William said: "No, I love having two girls. It's the best." He relished walking Brittany down the aisle in June 2016. William was known for his kindness, mad fix-it skills, willingness to help anyone with a need, pool parties, entertaining friends, and tri-tip barbecues. He lived his Christian faith by helping people, including meeting their financial needs. He also showed his love for his wife by regularly cooking, cleaning house, washing dishes, and doing laundry.
William, Joanne, and their daughter, Vanessa, moved from Redding to Coeur d'Alene three years ago.
William is survived by his wife in Coeur d'Alene; daughter, Brittany (husband Luke) Standifer of Medford, Ore.; daughter, Vanessa Meyer of Redding; father, Bill (stepmother Delight) Meyer of Bonners Ferry; mother, Dorothy Meyer of Coeur d'Alene; twin brother, Christian (wife Carin) Meyer, of Vancouver, Wash.; brothers: Allen Orrmins of Naples, Idaho, Rik Orrmins of Barstow, Calif., and Dean Meyer of New Zealand; sisters, Joni (husband Tom) Coombe of Naples, Idaho; Brenda (husband Dave) of Coeur d'Alene; and Laura (husband Brent) Gibson of Boise. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kim Adams of Los Molinos, Calif.
Funeral services were held at Hayden Bible Church. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.
Published in Corning Observer on Aug. 29, 2019