Adam Cale Nelson
Groveport - Adam Cale Nelson, age 38 of Groveport, Ohio, died unexpectedly September 19, 2020. Adam was born April 3, 1982, in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late George and Charlotte (Craig) Nelson. He is also preceded in death by mother-in-law Tara Hazell. Adam is survived by his wife Amanda Nelson, son Raegan Nelson, brother George (Mindy) Nelson of Newark, sisters Teresa Bowers of Buckeye Lake, Tina (Todd) Berkley of Bradenton FL. mother-in-law Darcy (Tony) Deluna of Groveport, father-in-law Mark Hazell of Reynoldsburg, sister-in-law Tara (Isaac) Carey, grandparents John and Grace Nelson, Charles and Betty Craig, nieces, nephews and many friends. Adam was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. He loved loved playing baseball and basketball with his son and camping. His life was Amanda and Raegan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2pm-6pm Saturday October 10, 2020 at Eastland Christian Church 3371 Noe Bixby Road Columbus. Private family interment. Contributions may be directed to a gofundme account@https:gt.me/ulyzh22. in his memory. Please visit ohiocremation.org
