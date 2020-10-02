Adeane Veatch
Warsaw - Adeane C. (Murray) Veatch, 97, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
She was born May 12, 1923 in Coshocton to the late Carl E. and Eunice (Selders) Murray. She married Harrison B. Veatch on April 17, 1948, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1998.
Adeane was a 1941 graduate of Coshocton High School and a licensed beautician, having had a shop in both Coshocton and Warsaw early in her career. She became the first cosmetology teacher at River View High School when it opened in 1965. She later retired from the River View School District. She was a long-time member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Judy Hunter) Veatch, Lynette (Jeff) Wright, and Connie Bullens; five grandchildren, Jani Woolard, Michael Varns, Jamie & Christoper Hoy, and Kimberly Veatch; seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, & Joshua Woolard, Mason Varns, and Quinn & Hunter Hoy; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Buehler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Dean Veatch, Jack Veatch, & Raymond Buehler; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Veatch.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Capacity is limited, and guests are required to wear a face covering. A live stream of the service will be available on the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations are suggested to the Warsaw U.M.C., P.O. Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844; or to Community Hospice of Coshocton Co., P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.