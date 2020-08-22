Aera McCreery
West Lafayette - Baby Aera McCreery, beloved daughter of Matthew and Mariah McCreery, was born on Friday August 21st, already in the arms of Jesus. She was so beautiful and made the world a better place. Aera experienced only love, and even though her mommy and daddy fought desperately to hold onto her, she was too amazing to stay. We will always be better people because she lived. Aera will be deeply missed each and every day of our lives and we will forever long for the day we can hold her in our arms again.
Funeral services for Aera will be held at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial Contributions can be directed towards the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com