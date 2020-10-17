1/1
Agnes Ramona "Mert" Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Ramona "Mert" Adams

Coshocton - Agnes Ramona "Mert" Adams, 87, of Coshocton passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Dresden, Ohio on September 5, 1933 to the late Dorsey and Kettie (Davis) Lacy.

Mert was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and the Eastern Stars. She worked for Johnson's Plumbing for 37 years before retiring. Mert loved watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers and Ohio State Football.

Mert is survived by her son, Patrick (Jeanne) McKenzie of Warsaw; grandchildren Erica (Dave) Boose of Galena, Ohio, Molly (Scott) Dunn of Nashport, Ohio, Gavin McKenzie of Denver, Colorado, and Jay (Mandi) Latham of Aken, South Carolina; and 4 Great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Adams, who she married October 16, 1968, Bill passed away September 15, 2014; son Michael McKenzie; sisters Blanche Lacy, Cora Lacy and Dora Spiker; and brother Willard Lacy.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:00am with funeral services will begin at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery.. Memorial Contributions can be directed towards Interim Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved