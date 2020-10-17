Agnes Ramona "Mert" Adams
Coshocton - Agnes Ramona "Mert" Adams, 87, of Coshocton passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Dresden, Ohio on September 5, 1933 to the late Dorsey and Kettie (Davis) Lacy.
Mert was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and the Eastern Stars. She worked for Johnson's Plumbing for 37 years before retiring. Mert loved watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers and Ohio State Football.
Mert is survived by her son, Patrick (Jeanne) McKenzie of Warsaw; grandchildren Erica (Dave) Boose of Galena, Ohio, Molly (Scott) Dunn of Nashport, Ohio, Gavin McKenzie of Denver, Colorado, and Jay (Mandi) Latham of Aken, South Carolina; and 4 Great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Adams, who she married October 16, 1968, Bill passed away September 15, 2014; son Michael McKenzie; sisters Blanche Lacy, Cora Lacy and Dora Spiker; and brother Willard Lacy.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:00am with funeral services will begin at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery.. Memorial Contributions can be directed towards Interim Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com