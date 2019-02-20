Services
Coshocton - Al G. Lingo, 78, of Coshocton passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in Hardin County on August 24, 1940 to the late Chester A. and Idora June (McCullough) Lingo.

He grew up in Coshocton and graduated from Coshocton High School. He retired from the Coshocton County Sheriff's department after 25 years of being a deputy and detective and was a part time auctioneer for special events and benefits. He was a member of the Coshocton AMVETS Post 36, Elks Lodge 376, American Legion Post 65 and the Three Rivers Bass Masters. He loved to fish and golf.

Along with his wife of 58 years, Sally; his children Chris Lingo of West Lafayette, Bret (Beth) Lingo of Coshocton, and Kim (Harvey) Miller of Coshocton; brother Max (Nancy) Lingo of Coshocton; grandchildren Lindsay (Damian) Almack of Conesville, Kirsten (Seth) McMahan of Newark, Trace Lingo of Lakeville, and Madison Tyo of Coshocton; great grandchildren Ava and Brantlee Almack; sister in law Teresa Lingo of Coshocton; brother-in-law Tim Lane of Rogersville, TV; his four legged companion, Buddy; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother George Bruce Lingo.

Per Al's wishes a cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton American Legion Post 65 and the AMVETS post 36.

The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
