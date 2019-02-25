Alfred "Fred" Schlupp



Newcomerstown - Alfred W. "Fred" Schlupp, 54, of Newcomerstown passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Newcomerstown on March 30, 1964 to the late Eugene and Edna (Durben) Schlupp.



He graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1982 and went on to serve in the United States Army for 2 years. He was currently the owner/operator of Schlupp Logging. He loved spending his free time outdoors; fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and arrowhead hunting.



Fred is survived by his wife, Michelle "Shelly" (Allen) Schlupp, they have been together for almost 29 years; mother-in-law Sondra Allen; two brothers; and four sisters.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his father-in-law Oscar Allen Jr.



The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their care and compassion over the last year, it has been greatly appreciated.



A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the First Baptist Church, 688 E. Main Street, West Lafayette, Ohio 43845. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary