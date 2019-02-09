Alice Jean Miller



Coshocton - Alice Jean Miller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 27, 1932 to the late Howard and Pearl (Lane) Brown in Boone, North Carolina. She was a 1951 graduate of Fresno High School. On June 27, 1951, she married Robert E. Miller, who preceded her in death in 2007. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in West Lafayette. Jean loved and enjoyed her life with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their activities. She loved bowling, golfing as well as working and playing at the Hilltop Golf Course, especially the County Championship and other outings. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Browns, Buckeyes and Indians. She enjoyed vacationing in the Florida sun. Jean never met a stranger and can be remembered by her smile.



She is survived by her children, Becky (George) Miller of Coshocton, Robert (Jonni) Miller Jr. of Coshocton, Rick "Mousie" (Becky) Miller of Coshocton and Donnie (Jan) Miller of Johnstown; Grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Sonk, Jason (Kacie) Miller, Bobby (Jenn) Miller, Craig (Amber) Summers, Justin (Sarah) Huntington, Brittany Richard, Chris (Shana) Miller, Nathan Miller and Nicole Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; Siblings, Jack (Marie) Brown, Bryan (Brenda) Brown, Kathy Price and Patty Boyd; Sisters-in-law, Ruth (John) Hixon and Linda Brown; Brothers-in-law, Bud Syler and Bob Kobel.



Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Loren Miller and Jayanne Zeigler; Siblings, Mozelle Kobel, James "Buck" Brown, Lorene Shrimplin and Bill Brown; In laws, Walter Miller, Kate Syler, Jerry Shrimplin and Betty Brown.



Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in West Lafayette from 2pm to 6pm. The funeral service will be at the First Baptist Church in West Lafayette on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1pm with Reverend Don Silverthorne officiating. There will be calling hours one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church at 688 East Main St West Lafayette, Ohio 43845



