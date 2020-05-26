|
Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz
Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz passed into the presence of the Lord on May 23, 2020, following several years of illness.
Born in Dennison, Ohio, on February 23, 1933, her parents (James and Rachel McGuire) and sisters (Irene and Helen) were the first to adore her.
The loss of Alice's mother on Christmas Day 1943 deeply shaped her life. Laura Mae Kerr McGuire became her stepmother, and her family relocated in 1945 to Coshocton, Ohio. Donald Sturtz immediately took note of this sweet new girl in town, never to love another.
Graduating from Coshocton High School in 1951, Alice pursued her RN degree at City Hospital of Akron School of Nursing. She practiced nursing in Baltimore, MD prior to marrying Ensign Don Sturtz on June 11, 1955.
Alice energetically committed herself to her new life as a Navy wife as Don trained, then served as a Navy carrier pilot for several years. Never one to miss an opportunity for adventure, Alice packed up her two young daughters (Jimalee and Janel), crossed the Atlantic on a freighter, and set up housekeeping in Cannes, France. She and Don explored France, Italy, and Greece when the USS Forrestal made ports of call!
Alice returned to nursing in 1961, making it possible for Don to attend medical school at The University of Pennsylvania. Following his graduation, Alice enthusiastically supported his endeavors and was rewarded serving Navy Doctors' Wives Clubs associated with numerous Naval Hospitals from San Diego to Washington, DC, as well as volunteering as a Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society counselor.
Alice's life was founded upon her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, established at a very early age. She gladly offered her life to worship and service; glorifying God and blessing many, most recently as an active member of Lewes Presbyterian Church in Lewes, DE.
Her gift of music was first exercised when she was asked to sing at church at age four! Choral directors gladly received her, whether at school, church, community chorale art societies - and finally (one of the highlights of her life) with the Paul Hill Chorale, performing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC for six seasons.
Alice was an exceptionally gifted hostess. Guests were delighted to be received in her home, thanks to thoughtful planning and lovely presentation of meals and events. Her Christ-like attitude made her a one-of-a-kind conversationalist; guests always felt so loved and special. Her well-timed wit and wisdom lifted hearts.
Alice's sense of order and administrative intuition gained her respect and admiration, making her a clear leader during her days of high school, nursing school, League of Women Voters, Navy Doctors' Wives Clubs, and in various roles at church throughout the decades.
Alice's love for God's Word was deepened by participation in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) in California and Maryland. In 2001 it thrilled her heart to be instrumental in establishing a new BSF class for women in southern Delaware.
Alice endured several serious illnesses during her later years but persevered through pain and limitations with grace and faithfulness. She held to Psalm 62:1-2 - "My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken." and verses 5-8, "Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God. He is my mighty rock, my refuge. Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge."
Alice loved her Lord, His Word, and His Church. She was a patriot of her country. She cherished her precious husband of 64 years, and was so proud of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen and Irene, and her absence will be sorely felt by those who survive her: faithful husband, Don, two daughters; Jimalee (Lyle) of Bridgeville, DE, and Janel (Rob) of Seaford, DE. Grandchildren: Janel Atlas of Christchurch, New Zealand, Lauren (Ryan) Garner of Manassas, VA, Julie (Matthew) Osborn of Fredericksburg, VA, Don (Amy) Humpton of North Hampton, NH, Tyler (Jenna) Humpton of Berlin, MA, Alice (Patrick) Johnson of San Diego, CA, Addie (Matthew) Melvin of Wilmington, DE, and James Hemmen of Philadelphia, PA.; and 16 great-grandchildren.
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Prov. 31:28-29
Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020