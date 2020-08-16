1/
Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz
1933 - 2020
Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz

Dear Loved Ones and Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Since announcing a celebration of the life of Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz scheduled for 29 August 2020, much prayer and soul searching has gone into that decision. Concerns about the risks to the elderly and health-compromised remains foremost in our minds. Continuing developing issues with COVID-19 are hopeful but not reassuring to the point of pressing ahead with the celebration. So we ask ourselves - "What is the Lord's will?" and, "What would Alice want?"

Jesus would require us to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God. Each of us has individual responses to what Alice would want. Most certainly she would say, "I am thankful God gave me the opportunity to bring others to Jesus." What could be more of a celebration of her life?

As her earthly father would say, "Alice, you are good company."

We regret any inconvenience and angst that our previous decision might have caused, but we feel it is the right thing to cancel the service at this time.

Donald Sturtz & Family




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lewes Presbyterian Church
July 18, 2020
Dear Don, Jimalee and Janel, My love to you in the loss of Alice. I have such wonderful memories of my friendship with her at CHS in 1955!
Anne Stiles Esarove
Classmate
May 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Alice Sturtz. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. S.
