Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz



Dear Loved Ones and Brothers and Sisters in Christ,



Since announcing a celebration of the life of Alice Marie McGuire Sturtz scheduled for 29 August 2020, much prayer and soul searching has gone into that decision. Concerns about the risks to the elderly and health-compromised remains foremost in our minds. Continuing developing issues with COVID-19 are hopeful but not reassuring to the point of pressing ahead with the celebration. So we ask ourselves - "What is the Lord's will?" and, "What would Alice want?"



Jesus would require us to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God. Each of us has individual responses to what Alice would want. Most certainly she would say, "I am thankful God gave me the opportunity to bring others to Jesus." What could be more of a celebration of her life?



As her earthly father would say, "Alice, you are good company."



We regret any inconvenience and angst that our previous decision might have caused, but we feel it is the right thing to cancel the service at this time.



Donald Sturtz & Family









