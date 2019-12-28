|
Alice Moore
West Carlisle - Alice Melvina Sharples Moore died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born July 25, 1935, near Tunnel Hill, Ohio to William "Fred" and Ethel McCurdy Sharples. She was raised on the farm along with her four older siblings.
Alice graduated from Warsaw High School in 1953, where she was class president. Before college Alice was very involved in 4-H, band and other activities. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Home Economics and Education. While at Ohio State, she attended her first ever football game (and many more) in Ohio Stadium and became a lifelong fan. Two days after graduation in June, 1957, she left for Sweden and spent six months as an exchange student living and working with farm families there as an IFYE. She later welcomed frequent visits from her Swedish friends. In 1958, she began her first job as County Extension Agent - Home Economics in Morgan Co., Ohio. Alice later taught home economics at Conesville HS and Coshocton HS. She grew up a big Cleveland Indians fan and would go to games as often as she could. Her claim to fame was watching Bob Feller pitch a no-hitter.
She married Charles "Edwin" Moore on December 6, 1959 and immediately became a vital part of Peach Hill Farms. In addition to raising sheep, apples and peaches, the farm was the largest dairy farm in Coshocton Co. for several years. Alice was the first woman elected to the board of directors of Milk Marketing, Inc., and represented dairy farmers for nearly 20 years. She later served on the board of Dairy Farmers of America. Alice was appointed by the US Sec. of Agriculture to the National Dairy Promotion & Research Board for 4 terms, where she served as secretary, and was involved with the inception of the "GOT MILK" ad campaigns. As she got more involved in national dairy activities Alice traveled extensively and visited nearly all 50 states and Europe.
She was the first woman elected Coshocton Co. Commissioner in 1990. She successfully lobbied to get a Quality Farm and Fleet Store in Coshocton and to make US 36 a four-lane highway.
She was a 4-H advisor for more than 30 years and continued to serve as an advisor for the Junior Fair Dairy Show and "Kids and Calves" classes at the Coshocton County Fair. Alice has served on the boards of Extension Advisory Endowment Committee, 4-H Advisory, Farm Bureau and KnoHoCo. She was also a volunteer EMT for the Warsaw EMS for ten years.
Alice was the Ohio Young Farm Wife of the Year in 1970, an Ohio Woman of Agriculture in 2014, and the first woman inducted into the Ohio Dairy Hall of Service. She is in the Ohio 4-H Alumni Hall of Fame, received the Ohio 4-H Alumni award and was honored by the YWCA-BPW as the Woman of Achievement in Agriculture. The farm and family were honored as the Ohio Century Farm of the Year in 1993.
Alice remained active with Coshocton Co. HeadStart, Eastern Star, River View Steering Committee, and the Coshocton Co. Genealogy Society. She loved her Boxer, Zeke, and enjoyed feeding her cats, fish and birds. Alice also enjoyed helping with the farm, mowing, reading, genealogy, and, of course, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Alice was always teaching and encouraging others to learn and excel. She had an influence on many, but especially her children who loved her dearly. Her 3 children are all Ohio State graduates, and Alice loved to tell people that she and her kids have a combined 7 degrees from THE Ohio State University.
Surviving are the three children: Nancy of Columbus, David of the farm, and Robert (Kelly) of Delaware, Ohio, and her granddaughter, Madelyn "Maddie" Moore, who was the light of her life. She is also survived by her two sisters, Mary Reese and Dorothy Lapp, both of Coshocton, and numerous nieces and nephews who were very important to her.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband, Edwin, her brothers Russell and Robert Sharples (who were killed within 2 weeks of each other during WWII), two brothers-in-law, Rodney Reese and Warren Lapp, and sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Moore. She was also predeceased by her mother- and father-in-law, M. Beatrice and David S. Moore, and a special aunt, Duna Moore Thomas. Alice worked hard to keep the memory of her brothers alive and was proud that both enlisted after attending Ohio State - Russell having graduated from Ohio State before enlisting.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Ashley McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in West Carlisle Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 2nd from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to service time on Friday.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the West Carlisle Cemetery Association, Coshocton County HeadStart or The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019