Alison Jacobs Yonley
Nashport - Alison Jacobs Yonley, 57, of Nashport passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the OSU Medical Wexner Hospital in Columbus. She was born in Coshocton on March 25, 1962.
She was a graduate of River View High School and COCT with a degree in Forensics. She worked as a nurse's aide for many years at the Coshocton Regional Medical center. Alison loved to cook, crochet, watch OSU football and NASCAR.
Alison is survived by her two daughters, Emily Guilliams and Brianna Wilson of Coshocton; mother Mary (Darr) Jacobs; brother Randy (Monique) Jacobs; sisters Chris Winegar and Andrea (Mike) Wilson; nieces Kaila Jacobs, Hannah and Hunter Winegar, Raven (Colten) Kelso and Austin Wilson; great nieces and nephews Isaiah, Reese, Paislee, Hannah, and Waylon; and her loyal companion dog, Bear, whom she adopted from the Coshocton Animal Shelter.
She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Jacobs.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019