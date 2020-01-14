|
Alpha "Lox" Jackson
Warsaw - Our beloved Alpha "Lox" Jackson, age 82, of Warsaw went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 26, 1937 in Zanesville to the late Leonard and Effie (Norris) Jackson.
Lox was a long-time member of The Anchor Church of Coshocton, Ohio. She was steadfast in her walk with Christ and introduced many loved ones and strangers alike to the wonder of his grace. There are many jewels in her heavenly crown.
She is survived by her son, Clemmie "Bucky" Polk of Coshocton; two daughters, Shirley (John) Latham of Coshocton, and Tina (Bud) Raspberry also of Coshocton; a stepson, Bruce (Norma) McCarthy of Akron; a stepdaughter, Wanda (Michael) Woods of Louisville, KY; her siblings, Mary (Norris) Polk, Edward (Connie) Jackson, Roger Jackson, and Debbie (Maurice) Liggins; 6 grandchildren, Jack Murphy, Janell (Brent) Williams, John Latham, Judd Walker, Tana Walker and Roger (Shermaine) Sumter; and a whole host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by us all.
In addition to her parents, Lox is preceded in death by two daughters, Cherrie Mooney and Sheila Kay Mooney; one brother, Leonard Jackson; one sister, Martha Polk; one granddaughter, Kelly Latham; and two great-granddaughters, Jaden Hardman and Maya Walker.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio, all the nurses and staff at the Kidney Care Center and Coshocton Co. Coordinated Transpiration.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Buddy Nutter officiating. Burial will follow in Darling Run Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020