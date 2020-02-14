|
Althea Griffith
Cambridge - Althea Pearl Griffith, 72, born December 6, 1947 to James R. and Thelma "Sis" (Freetage) Griffith peacefully passed away on February 6, 2020 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.
Althea was blessed to have loving people in her life. She was the pride and joy of her devoted parents who loved her dearly. They relished the simple joys a road trip for McDonald's coffee provided. She was also blessed by the constant care provided by the dedicated staff of Cambridge Developmental Center where they treated her as family. As one caregiver said, "There is a little less love in our world today now that Althea is gone."
A memorial service for Althea will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, 2020