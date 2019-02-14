Services
Coshocton - Alva J. Price, 97, of Coshocton passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Coshocton on December 12, 1921 to the late Alva P. and Addie (Hahn) Price.

Alva served in the United States Army during World War II and then went on to work at Cyclopes (AK Steel) for more than 35 years before retiring. After he retired him and his wife, Sandra, loved to travel. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and playing his guitar. He was still doing his yard work until a couple of years ago.

Alva is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families; He was a great and great-great uncle to many. Also surviving is his caregiver, Renelle Bible; a very special niece, Gayle Gorby, that he looked at like a daughter; and a family friend, Loreen Whitman, that graciously came from Houston, TX to care for him.

His family wants to thank his neighbors and caregivers for everything they have done over the years; he loved everyone like they were his family.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Gorby) Price, whom passed away in 2003; father and mother-in-law Frank O. and Cecile (Liston) Gorby.

Per Alva's wishes a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
