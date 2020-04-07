|
Amanda Kilpatrick
Warsaw - Amanda M. Kilpatrick, 37 of Warsaw, went peacefully home to be with the Lord after losing her courageous fight with NF2 for 17 years, on Monday April 6, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Amanda was born July 15, 1982, in Coshocton to Gary and Anne (Jensen) Kilpatrick. She was a graduate of River View High School in 2001. She attended C.O.T.C. earning an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She moved to Louisiana in 2008 where she met her soulmate John, and she worked for the State of Louisiana, for the Dept. of Revenue for 7 years and then the Dept. of Health for 2 years, before moving back to Ohio due to her poor health.
Amanda was a devoted servant of the Lord, and her faith sustained her through her most trying times. Throughout her lifetime, she always wanted to be a witness for the Lord. Amanda really enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, visiting with family members, and holiday gatherings and sending cards. She enjoyed watching comedy movies, and listening to Christian music. She attended the Warsaw UMC in her childhood, singing in the Mini Choir. While living in Louisiana she attended Bethany Church where she was baptized.
She is survived by her parents, sister Deanna Kilpatrick, and fiancé, John Cedotal, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her cat "Blacky".
Preceding her in death were her Aunt Elaine Jensen, and Maternal Grandparents Kenneth and Christine Jensen, Paternal Grandparents, Kenneth Kilpatrick, and Esther Kilpatrick Mizer.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with Pastors Wes George and Ron Davis officiating. Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19, a sound system will be used to allow for social distancing. The service will also be available via live stream on the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw Facebook page. www.fischerfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Warsaw United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be sent to ASPCA; www.aspca.org
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020