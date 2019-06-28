Amy Haynes



Fresno - Amy E. Haynes, 91, of Fresno passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Boone, North Carolina on July 2, 1927 to the late J. Ernest and Gladys (Setzer) Hicks.



She graduated from Appalachian High School in 1945 in Boone, N.C.. On August 7, 1948 she married James E. Haynes, whom passed away on June 2, 2012. She was a member of the Fresno United Methodist Church, Fresno United Methodist Women, and the Canal Spinners and Weavers.



Amy is survived by her sons, Brad (Cathy) Haynes of Coshocton and Brent (Patty) Haynes of Fresno; grandchildren Ian (Lauren) Haynes, Emily (Mike) Nakonachny, Elizabeth (Adam) Hornish, Jordan M. Vaiea, Baylee R. Haynes and Eliza K. Haynes; step great grandchildren Pierce and Lorelei Evans; siblings Forrest Hicks, Jay (Marlene) Hicks, Roby (Ruth) Hicks, Helen (Dan) Moody, Pete (Marjene) Hicks, Faye (Ed) Honabarger, Tommy (Bev) Hicks, and Louise Lautenschleger; and several nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her twin daughters Bonnie Lou and Connie Sue Haynes, daughter Susan Haynes; and sister Earnestine Miller.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Amy will be held Saturday at 11:00am with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fresno. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Fresno united Methodist Church or Community Hospice. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 28, 2019