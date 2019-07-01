Angelica "Angel" Hanby



Coshocton - Angelica "Angel" Rose Hanby, 22, of Coshocton passed away June 28, 2019 at the Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus. She was born in Dover on June 30, 1996.



Angel graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 2014 where she was in the marching band flag core. She was currently working for Gentlebrook in West Lafayette. She loved to craft and make things with her Criquet. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She was so full of life. Her voice was unique, and her laugh was contagious. Her greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a mother, she truly loved being a mom to her baby boy, Marcus.



Angel is survived by her son, Marcus Rhyland Alexander Winthrow; mother and step father Jerri (Miner) and Rick Durr of Coshocton; fiancé Spencer A. Winthrow; brothers James, Aaron, and Chase Hanby; sister Taylor Hanby; paternal grandfather James Hanby; maternal grandfathers Gerald Miner and Doug Smith; nephew Christopher J. Hanby; nieces Leila and Athena Hanby; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her father James D. Hanby; maternal grandmother Marilyn Smith; and Paternal grandmother Dixie L. Hanby.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm with funeral services beginning at 3:00p. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Miller Funeral Home; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 1, 2019