|
|
Ann Lillibridge
Coshocton - Ann Workman Lillibridge, 97, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born August 24, 1922, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, she was the fourth child of seven to the late Frederick William and Anna Campbell Workman.
Her father opened the Bon Ton Bakery and later Workman's Restaurant in Coshocton, Ohio, and moved the family there very early in her life. She graduated from Coshocton High School in the Class of 1940, and was employed as a clerk at Triplett's West End Drug Store. Ann, a World War II veteran, proudly served as a Yeoman Third Class in the US Navy Waves from 1944 to 1946. One of her most memorable honors, in which she was both humbled and grateful to participate was Honor Flight Columbus in the Spring of 2018.
Ann married the late Walter 'Gene' Lillibridge in the Coshocton home of her parents on Sunday, May 12, 1946. She is survived by their children, Richard (Diana) Lillibridge of Oregon, OH, Kenneth (Bonnie) Lillibridge of Concord Township, OH, James (Linda) Lillibridge of Jacksonville, FL, Joyce (David) Zachrich of Dublin, OH, Linda (David) Arps of Bowling Green, OH, Grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Arnone of Painesville, Jeffrey (Kristie) Lillibridge of Avon Lake, Amy (Lauren) Busey-Lillibridge of Skokie, IL, Stephanie (Jon) Durant of Powell, Jamie Lillibridge of Jacksonville, Tyler (Jenny) Lillibridge of Jacksonville, Meredith (Jake) Parkhurst of Lindsey, Sarah Joy Zachrich of Chicago, and Mackenzie (Jacob) Engel of Millbury, and Great Grandchildren Mikey, Dominic, Macy, Harrison, Noah, Caleb, Rhilee, Emilie, Brendan, Walter, Celia Joy, Silas, Joanna, Jameson and Henry. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Ann is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Frederick (Catherine) Workman, Martha (Mearl) Buker, Raymond 'Bud' (Gloria) Workman, Frances 'Dearie' Workman, Margaret 'Ruth' (Byron) Halpin, and Charles Workman, and by Gene's brothers and sister, Wayne Lillibridge, Robert (Mary Jean) Lillibridge, and Mary Ann (Emerson 'Gene') Bible and parents Irene Mae Money and Walter Ray Lillibridge.
Ann was a faithful, life-long member of Grace United Methodist Church. Her faith and family were the two most important elements in her life. She loved gardening and doing word search puzzles, but most loved keeping up with all the activities, events and happenings of her family and knowing who she needed to be praying for each and every day.
In 1949, Ann and Gene purchased a Peaseway kit house from the Sears and Roebuck Catalog and constructed it on a family lot on 1420 South 15th Street, where they reared and raised their family and where Ann lived for 64 years until moving in 2013. Her grandkids always knew her as "Granny" and where she lived as "The Pines". Granny always made absolutely certain that they each knew they were loved unconditionally and without limit, and made each feel so special whenever they visited or called her.
Following Gene's untimely passing in 1967, Ann purchased a car and learned to drive for the first time. She loved driving friends on errands and visiting family all around Ohio, particularly during the many Thanksgivings in Mentor and Concord Township and Christmases in Bowling Green. She missed the independence of driving dearly in her final years, and spent many moments with friends and family wistfully picking out her next car watching from her window, family porches, and the Gazebo at Sunrise Senior Living.
A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 422 Walnut St, Coshocton, Ohio, 43812 with visitation at 10:00 AM.
Memorial donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Capital City Hospice of Columbus, and to the Lake Park, Ann and Gene Lillibridge fund.
An online memorial service can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019