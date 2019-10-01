|
Ann Lillibridge
Coshocton - A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 422 Walnut St, Coshocton, Ohio, 43812 with visitation at 10:00 AM.
Memorial donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Capital City Hospice of Columbus, and to the Lake Park Ann and Gene Lillibridge Memorial Bench Fund.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019