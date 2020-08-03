Ann Mae Cox
Coshocton
"Together Again" - Anna Mae Cox, age 94, of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1926, in Fresno, Ohio to the late Edward and Carrie (Talbott) Geerts.
She graduated from Fresno High School in 1944 and on October 20, 1945, she married the late Charles "Ed" Cox who passed away on September 19, 2011. For a short time, during the war, Anna worked for Firestone; then she worked for over 30 years as a waitress and cook at the Coshocton Elks.
Anna was a lifelong member of Conesville United Methodist Church. She and Ed were lifetime members of the Coshocton Moose# 935 and traveled to many Moose Conventions over the years. She held all the Officer positions at the Moose at one time and enjoyed the friendships she made there.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Ron) Tisko of Warsaw; grandchildren, Shawn Tisko, Kerrie (Kevin) Smith, Bryan (Shawn) Wiggins, Patrick Wiggins, Tammy (Jerry) Williamson, and Ridgley Allington; step-grandchildren, Rick Williamson, David (Carrie) Williamson, and Mike (Jessica) Williamson; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Lane and Brock Tisko, Kelsie Smith, Bradley, Braden and Kearsten Wiggins, Brittany (Jarod) Kavolchik, Bryan (Heather) Wiggins and Bree (Taran) Martin, Erika and Dalton Williamson and Karen Woodby; step-great-grandchildren, Taiylor, Shilynn, Jordan, Kelcie, Brodie, Deakkon, and Jameson Williamson; great-great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Cameron, Trennon, Henry, Harper, Jaron, Atlas, and Embrlynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Anna is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Wiggins-Williamson; two son-in-laws, Brad Wiggins and Gary Williamson; two sisters, Mabel Divan and Flora Hartsock; and three brother-in-laws, Emory Divan, David Stewart and Raymond Hartsock.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. COVID-19 health & safety precautions will be observed. Face coverings will be required at all times. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Conesville United Methodist Church in memory of Anna.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.givne-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.