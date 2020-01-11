|
Ardis Rebecca Emerick
Millersburg - "Together Again"
Ardis Rebecca Emerick, age 99, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital.
Funeral Services will be 12 noon Saturday Jan. 18th at the United Methodist Church of Millersburg with Pastor Paula Koch officiating. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery, Ashland County, Ohio. Friends may call from 10 to 12 Saturday at the church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Holmes County Education Foundation, 114 N Clay St Millersburg, Ohio 44654, The United Methodist Church 5395 Township Road 336 Millersburg, Ohio 44654 or The Holmes County Historical Society P.O. Box 126 Millersburg, Ohio 44654.
Ardis was born June 13, 1920 to Charles Cleveland Deetz and Laura Jane (Bechtol) Deetz. She grew up on her parents farm near Saltillo, tending to the peeps in the brooder house, riding on and helping with the hay wagon, milking, gathering eggs, picking grapes, gathering nuts and all the farm chores. By age 14 she was driving by herself to town delivering orders for butter and dressed chickens. She attended the Webster Hall one room School on her parents farm and Clark School before graduating from Millersburg High School in 1938. She also attended God's Bible School in Cincinnati. On May 9, 1942 she married Francis Dale Emerick. They lived in Millersburg until December 2004 when they moved to the Walnut Hills Retirement Community. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10. 2015 at age 95.
Ardis was a homemaker, stay-at-home mother, and caregiver for her mother and cousins. She had been a landlord, Shaklee distributor, Mary Kay consultant and the answering service for Francis' business for decades. Ardis was a member of the United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary, serving in various leadership positions including officers and on committees. Through the years she was active in various community and school activities as her family grew. She often said, "I always knew where and with whom my children were." She enjoyed needlepoint, tailoring and canning from her garden. She cooked from scratch and continued to do so at age 96. Her homemade mint tea was always a favorite.
Surviving are two sons, Neal (Rebecca) and Brent (Ivy) of Indiana and two daughters, Jane (Roger) Hammond of Medina County and Ruth Green of Oregon; grandchildren, Matthew (Ami) Hammond, Lee (Becky) Emerick, Rae (Dr. Kent) Bullis, PhD., Niles (Alison) Emerick, Ian (Robin) Emerick, Rachael (Evan) Koontz, Thomas (Kristina) Green, Rachael (Dr. Taylor) Johnson, Allyssa (Rob) Hahn and Logan Emerick; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren Jeff (Lori) Muzik and Jodi Gandy; step-great grandchildren; and a sister Dorothy Cutshaw of Arizona; and the family of her late half brother.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, half brother Elmer Lower; sisters Geneva Nosker and M. Eileen Lower and son-in-law David Green.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020