Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Studd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. Studd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur L. Studd Obituary
Arthur L. Studd

Newcomerstown - Arthur L. Studd of Newcomerstown passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a policeman for the City of Newcomerstown for many years and later worked as an electrician.

He is survived by daughters, Penny (Mark) Hardesty and Frances (Matt) Howton; granddaughters, Barbara Eckelberry Fluhart, Cheryl Eckelberry Barr, and Georgia Hardesty Shivers; great-grandchildren, Justin Morris, Lance Dillehay, Brooke Fluhart, Tayler Shivers, Nathan Fluhart, Ashton Shivers and Riley Fluhart; and great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Fluhart and RJ Page.

In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his first wife, Bernadine Dawson Studd and second wife, Marie Studd.

In keeping with the families wishes, no public services are planned. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society, 800-864-2295
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
coshoctontribune