Audrey Varnes
Dover - Audrey Juanita Varnes, 90, formerly of Coshocton, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover.
She was born Aug. 6, 1928 in Coshocton to the late John & Bessie Varnes. She was an employee of the former Edmont's in Coshocton, and she enjoyed traveling, especially to California and Las Vegas, NV.
She is survived by her nieces, Kathleen (Varnes) Crawford, Pat (Varnes) Hines, and Dawn (Crawford) Mortera; nephews, Bryce Mortera, Jacob Mortera, Jeff Murray, Todd Murray, Derrick Murray, and LaJawn Murray; and a friend, Freda Hillgartner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother & sister-in-law, Draper (Cleo) Varnes.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, PO Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 4, 2019