|
|
Barbara J. Hahn
Coshocton -
Barbara J. Hahn, 79, of Coshocton died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 14, 1940 in Coshocton to the late Earl C. and Lois M. (Wright) Thomas.
She was employed at the Longaberger Company. Attended Roscoe School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, baking, and scratch off lottery tickets.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Hahn, whom she married Sept. 25, 1971. Also surviving are three daughters, Pam Gross of Coshocton, Becky (John) Hartsock of Warsaw, and Lois (Jeff) Stanton of Coshocton. Step daughters, Theresa (Gene) Dexter and Val Garcia of Flagstaff, AZ. 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren 6 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren. A sister, Judy (Jerry) Asire of Newark. Four brothers, Delbert (Grace) Thomas and Raymond (Cathy) Thomas of Coshocton. Forrest (Nancy) Thomas of London Mills, IL, and Danny (Christy) Thomas of Dresden. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Thomas.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Bill Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice of Coshocton 499 S 2nd St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019