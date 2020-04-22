|
Barbara King
Coshocton - Barbara Bailey King, 85, was Promoted to Glory and Homegoing on Monday,
April 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio.
She was born November 24, 1934 in Coshocton to the late Frank O. and Mary F. (Sibert) Bailey. She was a 1952 graduate of Roscoe High School where she worked as the school secretary for five years before attending Kent State University. After three straight years of study she graduated magna cum laude honored and the day after her graduation married the love of her life, John W. King on August 27, 1961. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2011. She retired from Riverview High School where she taught Business Education and was known by her students as Mrs. King or "Queenie." She remained in touch with many of her students, some who went on to business careers.
Barbara was a lifelong member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, serving on several Boards and Committees over the years. As an expert typist and writer, she was appreciated for her willingness to answer the call to help whenever and wherever needed. She and Jon worked their vegetable garden, canning and freezing the produce and often sharing with family and friends. Barbara enjoyed and was noted for her fishing skill. She was remarkable in many ways including continuing to mow and tend her expansive lawn well into her last years. She was loved and honored as the "Mom," matriarch, rock and guide to her large extended family. In both big and small ways she helped each one in all aspects of their lives. She enjoyed baking, cooking and providing meals inside her kitchen and often outside for larger family gatherings.
Barbara is survived by brothers Bob (Nancy) Bailey and Jim Bailey both of Coshocton, sisters Bonnie Boylan of Coshocton, Judy Hill (Art) of Cleveland Heights, and Jessie Crook of Columbus, and sisters- in-law Shirley King of Coshocton, Donna Lloyd Peak of Franklin, North Carolina, and Kay Nichols of Chillicothe, Ohio along with numerous Bailey and King grand, great and great great nieces and nephews. Their nieces and nephews were always a vital part of Barb's and John's life.
"Aunt Barb was a teacher of all things!"
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary (Pat) Bailey Richcreek Whitehawk of Coshocton, brothers-in-law Haldor Richcreek, Jack Whitehawk, Carter Boylan and Tom King all of Coshocton, Tom Crook of Columbus, and sister-in-law Darlene Tulley of Hiram, Ohio.
Despite physical challenges, Barbara always found ways to make herself available to others. Her life is a testimony of faith in God and how to live a good, productive life guided by that faith to work hard and work well, showing love for others.
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11am to 2pm. A memorial celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a future date and time.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Barbara King to: Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at 45494 County Road 23, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020