|
|
Barbara McPherson
Newcomerstown - Barbara Ann McPherson, 74, passed away on September 27, 2019.
Barbara was born August 21, 1945 to William "Bill" and Mabel (Canter) Mayo. She worked as a housekeeper for years and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Betty Mayo, siblings, Walt Mayo, Bob Clinton, and Eileen Allinson, and special friend, Beverly Shastid.
Barbara is survived by her children, Laura (Jerry) Foxworth, Brian (Jean) Strauss, Keller McPherson, and Lloyd (Kelly) McPherson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Raiden, Larisha, Sarah, Blake, and Wesson, and great-grandchildren, Bristol and Isabella.
Per Barbara's wishes, a cremation will take place and no services will be held.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019