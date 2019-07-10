Barbara Sue Krebs



Coshocton - Barbara Sue Krebs, age 79, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1940 in Coshocton to the late Andrew and Anna (Crater) Weaver.



After graduating from Sacred Heart School, Barbara worked at Good Year in California for several years, Carton's Shoe Store along with her mother for over 30 years and also worked for several Home Health Agencies as a Home Health Aid for over 20 years in Coshocton.



She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Barbara loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed playing cards, watching birds, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs Rusty and Coco. Barbra was a compassionate, kind, loving, independent woman who helped everyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Andrea Krebs of Coshocton, two grandchildren, Joseph Davis and Jennifer Davis both of Coshocton, six great-grandchildren, Dominik, Emily, Kameron, Aubrey, Troy Jr., and Ava, one sister, Grace Darr of Coshocton and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her great-grandson, Michael Allen Davis and sister, Donna Mae Church.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 10, 2019