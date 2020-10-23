Benjamin Huff
Coshocton - Benjamin G. Huff, 87, of Coshocton, died on October 21, 2020 at Ohio Health Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born in Coshocton to the late Paul and Audrey (Haines) Huff. He was a Graduate of Roscoe School Class of 1951. He served in the Army in the Korean War as a Track Vehicle Mechanic honorable discharged receiving the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Korea Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the General Service Medal.
Benjamin enjoyed traveling to truck and tractor pulls with his friends Jim Fry, Ed Hagans, George Lee, Bill Parker, and Mike Wilson. Along with many friends who stopped by their truck to enjoy coffee and donuts after the pulls.
His pride and joy was in restoring his John Deere tractors and his 1969 Thunderbird. He was also very proud of his Ford truck and greatly relieved when it was found in Fallsburg several weeks after being stolen from the church parking lot while he was attending church.
Benjamin was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, the Bethlehem Grange, Coshocton County Pomona Grange, and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #495.
Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Audrey Faye Phillips (Warsaw) and son Spenc Jones (San Antonio, TX). Granddaughter Katricia Phillips (Columbus) and Grandson Kirby Phillips (Gambier). Sister Trische Danesi (Coshocton) Nephews Scott (Vicki) Thomas (Fresno) and Sam (Jenni) Huff (Coshocton). Nieces Dru Prater (Warsaw) and Susan (Jon) Match (Warsaw); as well as several great nieces and great nephews.
Along with his parents, Benjamin is preceded in death by his sister Helen Thomas and brother David Huff along with brother-in-laws Anthony Danesi and Max Thomas.
Graveside services will be at the Prairie Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, October 31st at 11:00am with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Roscoe United Methodist Church, Coshocton or Ohio Health Kobacker House, Columbus.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
