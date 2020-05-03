Services
To be announced at a later date
Bernard C. "Bernie" Garrett


1935 - 2020
Bernard C. "Bernie" Garrett Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" C. Garrett

Coshocton - Bernard "Bernie" C. Garrett, 84, of Coshocton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday May 2, 2020, at the Coshocton County Regional Medical Center.

Bernie was born in Cambridge, Ohio on July 4, 1935, to the late Charlton and Pauline Garrett.

He graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1953. On April 27, 1957, he married Carol A. Murphy before being drafted into the United States Army where he served two years during the Korean Conflict as a clerk typist in the Helicopter Division.

Bernie attended the Fresno Bible Church, was a Boy Scout leader, involved in the Masonic Lodge, , Big Brothers Big Sisters, avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed golfing and was a past leader of the Royal Rodgers at the Assembly of God Church. He retired from Armco/Ak Steel, Coshocton Plant, in 1996.

Bernie treasured spending time with his family and friends. He was well known for his smiles and gave the best hugs ever. Bernie was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he never missed their sporting events.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Carol A. Garrett; children Kim Elaine (Jim) Mounts of Pittsburgh, PA, Dean Allen (Tonya) Garrett of Coshocton and William "Bill" Charles Garrett of Columbus; grandchildren Lisa Marie Garrett, Bruce Allen (Brooke) Potts, Tiffany Dee (Chris) Olmsted, Brittany Krystle Potts, Katie Brianne Garrett and Wade Dalton (Erin) Garrett; nine great-grandchildren; one sister Sis L. Clagett of New Concord; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Dwight L., Roland O., Clifford D., and Darrell D. Garrett; great-grandson Cayden Wince.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, Bernie's family will be scheduling a celebration of life service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fresno Bible Church, 24629 SR 93, Fresno, Ohio 43824.

An online memorial for Bernie is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .

The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2020
