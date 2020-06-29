Bertha Green
Newark - Bertha Ruth Green, of Newark, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by her dog, Duke and niece, Shannon Gress. She was born on April 14, 1940 to the late George and Doris (Richards) Gress in Muskingum County. She was a graduate of the former Adamsville High School. She married Robert L. Green who passed away in 2012. She was a member of the Central Christian Church in Coshocton. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed quilting in her earlier years.
Bertha is survived by her siblings; Louise Wiggins of West Lafayette, Garnet (Burl) Cox of Tyndal and John Gress of Wills Creek.
She is preceded in death by her husband and son, Robert L. Green II and siblings, Martha Williams, Violet Eberwine and George Gress Jr.
Burial will be at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1pm.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.