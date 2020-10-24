1/
Bertilla Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertilla Collins

Coshocton - Bertilla Collins, age 87, of Coshocton, Ohio departed this life on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. She was born in Warren, Ohio on August 17th, 1933 to the late William and Viola Collins. She was the 11th of 12 children.

Bertilla Collins was a member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob where she was actively employed as a Minister and Executive Office Manager.

She moved to Coshocton, Ohio from Warren, Ohio after graduation in 1952. When she moved to Coshocton she began her life of missionary and ministerial work. She faithfully worked for her church, The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, in various positions for 68 years. She was elevated to the rank of Superior Mother where she was a sincere and faithful missionary and ministered to all both member and non-member as she traveled extensively throughout the country.

Superior Mother Bertilla Collins is survived by one Brother, Bishop J. Daniel Collins, (Superior Mother Anna Collins) and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews great great great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was proceeded in her death by her parents and ten of her Sisters and Brothers, Adv. Sr. Mother Mae Sellers, Brother Edward Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Carrie Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Cora Hines, Superior Mother Abigail Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Mamie Davis, Deacon Eulyice Collins, Brother William Collins, Elder Eugene Collins, Brother Michael Collins.

Funeral services will be held at Given Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

The family wishes to acknowledge all expressions of kindness by way of cards, phone calls, prayers and other expressions of love and support.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved