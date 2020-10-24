Bertilla Collins
Coshocton - Bertilla Collins, age 87, of Coshocton, Ohio departed this life on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. She was born in Warren, Ohio on August 17th, 1933 to the late William and Viola Collins. She was the 11th of 12 children.
Bertilla Collins was a member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob where she was actively employed as a Minister and Executive Office Manager.
She moved to Coshocton, Ohio from Warren, Ohio after graduation in 1952. When she moved to Coshocton she began her life of missionary and ministerial work. She faithfully worked for her church, The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, in various positions for 68 years. She was elevated to the rank of Superior Mother where she was a sincere and faithful missionary and ministered to all both member and non-member as she traveled extensively throughout the country.
Superior Mother Bertilla Collins is survived by one Brother, Bishop J. Daniel Collins, (Superior Mother Anna Collins) and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews great great great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was proceeded in her death by her parents and ten of her Sisters and Brothers, Adv. Sr. Mother Mae Sellers, Brother Edward Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Carrie Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Cora Hines, Superior Mother Abigail Collins, Adv. Sr. Mother Mamie Davis, Deacon Eulyice Collins, Brother William Collins, Elder Eugene Collins, Brother Michael Collins.
Funeral services will be held at Given Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to acknowledge all expressions of kindness by way of cards, phone calls, prayers and other expressions of love and support.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
