Bessie C. Prater
West Lafayette - Bessie C. Prater, 90, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. She was born in Coshocton County, Ohio on July 25, 1929 to the late Merril and Ethel (Richardson) Wiggins.
Bessie was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and Worked as an LPN for Coshocton County Regional Medical Center. She is a member of the First Baptist Church in West Lafayette, American Legion, and the Baptist Women's Missionary.
Bessie is survived by her children, Sherry May and Paul Prater both of West Lafayette; four grandchildren Troy (Sheri) Luke, Larry (Reneé) Luke, Mollie (Brian) Hahn, and Jason (Maria) Prater; four step grandchildren David (Jayne) May, Steve May, Kelly (Jeff) Duvall, and Duane May; 20 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Luther H. Prater, who passed away in 1993; brothers Ed, Ralph, Loy, Raymond, and Howard Wiggins; son-in-law Melvin May.
Friends may call at the First Baptist Church, 688 E Main St, West Lafayette, OH 43845 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Randy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be direct towards the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette and/or the Coshocton Veterans Council; envelopes will be available at the church.
The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.