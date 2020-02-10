|
|
Bessie Infield
Warsaw - Bessie Elizabeth Infield, 88, of Warsaw died Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Emergency Room of Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born May 30, 1931 in Coshocton County to the late Russell W. and Ethel M. (Fox) Stewart.
Bessie was a very loving & caring homemaker. She liked her flowers, gardening, and mowing her yard. She always enjoyed keeping in contact over the phone with relatives and friends.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Jean) Infield of Warsaw; and a step-grandson, Troy (Claire) Patterson of Midlothian, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Infield, whom she married Dec. 28, 1952, he died Sept. 27, 2000. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter and her brother, Earl M. Stewart.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Hill Ministry, 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, 43844; or to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020